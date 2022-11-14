The high court in Johannesburg has sentenced a 31-year-old woman who killed her ouma and stole her money, including her grant, to life imprisonment.
Nomaswazi Rachel Tshabalala pleaded guilty and was sentenced to an additional 25 years for 24 counts of fraud, theft of her grandmother’s bank and Sassa cards, obstructing and defeating the administration of justice, as well as perjury.
According to the Gauteng NPA, Tshabalala lived with her ouma, Nomsa Hilda Tshabalala in Soweto and admitted that she was drugged when she killed her elderly grandmother in December 2019.
Tshabalala said her granny wanted to kick her out of the house.