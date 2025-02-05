JADEN Smith brought the house down with his mal castle-inspired headpiece for the 2025 Grammy Awards. In a custom Louis Vuitton suit, he topped it off with a designer ABODI headpiece that did mense’s heads in and got tongues wagging.

The Icon singer hit the red carpet with his younger sister Willow Smith, who was nominated for her very first Grammy award. The 26-year-old musician and son of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith caused a social media storm as fans wondered what could be behind his latest look. Mense started roasting him, with one person joking: “Talk about having a roof over your head.

“Knowing Jaden Smith somebody prolly told him he’s living in his own head so he said bet,” another commented. A third laughed: “Looks like a Halloween outfit for a 5-year-old.” High-fashion house ABODI shared on social media that the $4 600 design was inspired by Transylvanian history, specifically vampire castles and gothic architecture.