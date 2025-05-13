The much-anticipated murder trial against Corrine Jackson has been hit with more delays and has been postponed to August. Jackson stands accused of stabbing her estranged girlfriend Nadine Esterhuizen to dead before trying to cut her head off in September 2017 in her Colorado Park bathroom.

However, her legal team questions whether she was warned correctly during the bail application when she took the witness stand, claiming she acted in self-defence. The legal team is contesting whether Jackson was warned about the implications of giving testimony which could be used against her during the trial. Jackson took the stand as a witness during her bail application at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court in 2017, where she claimed she acted in self-defense.

The State is set to prove Jackson stabbed Esterhuizen, 18, more than 20 times and attempted to behead her. Jackson was found hiding in a locked toilet at the residence where Esterhuizen’s body was found and was allegedly in possession of two daggers. Transcripts of the recordings are now being reviewed whether Jackson was warned.

Jackson also asked the court to allow her signing in at police station to change to a new suburb after moving to Muizenberg from Cape Town (Vredehoek), which has been granted. Two vital witnesses, that of the pathologist who conducted the post-mortem and the first responder, who were ready to take the stand last week, will now have to wait until August before their evidence will be heard. A list of witnesses which included the victim’s sister, Rhayader Esterhuizen, Rhayader’s boyfriend, Laurenzo Adams and her brother and others, has since taken the stand during the trial.