A traumatised man who had just bought himself a car for safety reasons two weeks ago, almost died on Tuesday when skelms hijacked him in Thubelitsha Street, Delft.

Marais Scheepers says he paid R21 500 for the sky blue VW Citi Golf but it was gone in seconds as he fled for his life.

He says the car has a dent on the right rear arch, the right rear door has red paint marks and it has 17 inch rims.

“I pulled out my car at about 5.30am, drove down Suburban towards the Nyanga taxi circle and I wanted to go to past the nearest shop,” he says.

“I then noticed from my right hand blind spot, someone approaching and immediately pointing a gun to my face.

“He told me to get out of the car and asked for the keys which were in the car. He jumped into the car and drove away. I just ran for my life.”

HARTSEER: Marais

The hartseer 34-year-old adds: “Part of me wants to believe it’s been stripped to the bone already but I still hope to find it. I had worked so hard for it.

“I work shifts and was struggling with transport and the streets aren’t safe in the early hours of the morning or at night, so I thought this car was a solution.”

Colonel Andre Traut says: “SAPS Delft has registered a case of carjacking for investigation and no arrests have been made as yet.”

Anyone with information can contact SAPS Delft at 021 954 9011.

