Amber Heard has sacked long-time attorney Elaine Bredehoft and hired a new legal team to appeal against the $10 million verdict in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against her. The actress hired high-profile attorneys David Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown from Ballard Spahr and hopes to overturn the multimillion-dollar ruling and avoid paying Johnny $10.35m (about R170m) in damages, IOL reports.

A spokesperson for the Aquaman actress said: “When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of freedom of speech, we look at the jury’s decision – to paraphrase a famous quote – not ‘as the beginning of the end, but merely the end of the beginning’.” “A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light.” Bredehoft, of Bredehoft Cohen Brown and Nadelhaft said “the perfect time to pass the baton”.

She added: “I have pledged to Amber and her appellate team my complete co-operation and assistance as they move forward on a path towards success.” Depp had sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed for “The Washington Post” where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse and spoke of feeling “the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out”. DEFAMED: Depp won his case against Heard A jury decided in June this year that Heard had defamed the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor on all three counts, awarding him $10m in damages, and Heard $2m in compensatory damages but zero in punitive damages, leaving her with a bill she says she cannot pay.