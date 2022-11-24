An urgent meeting has been arranged between the City of Cape Town and two animal welfare organisations to discuss amendments to the Animal Keeping By-law following several pit bull attacks. The City, Cape of Good Hope SPCA and Cape Animal Welfare Forum (CAWF) want to incorporate stricter duty of care on pet owners and regulations regarding the keeping of dangerous animals into the by-law.

In terms of the current by-law: – Any dog has to be on a leash in public unless it is in a designated free-running area. – Dog owners need to ensure their property is secured so as not to allow their dogs an opportunity to escape.

– All animals are required to be sterilised when they reach six months. Breeders have to seek special exemption from this provision of the by-law. The City and CAWF have called for calm after the escalation of dog attacks. At the weekend, three pit bulls were killed and set alight after they attacked a young girl in Gatesville.

On Sunday, a three-year-old boy was mauled to death by two pit bulls in the Free State. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, says: “It is the City’s position that no animal is inherently dangerous or violent. SAFETY BOSS: JP Smith. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency(ANA) “The real problem is how dogs are raised and trained by their owners, but also interbreeding, which affects the temperament of a dog. This issue is not pit bull specific.”

He adds that the Athlone attack is under investigation. The City and CAWF are calling for changes to the national legislation to regulate power breeds. Two key issues is the interbreeding of dogs for the purpose of selling puppies or for the purpose of dog fighting.