A desperate grandmother from Bellville-South is pleading with officials at Sassa and Home Affairs to work together to help get her disabled grandson’s grant reinstated. Doreen Adolf, 62, says her grandson Jaden Christians has not been receiving his disability grant since turning 18 years old last year.

Jaden, who was born disabled, cannot walk and relies on the grant for medication, food and other basic necessities through the month. His ouma Doreen, who has been looking after Jaden since he was abandoned by his mother as a baby, says her grandchild’s grant used to be deposited with her Sassa old age grant when he was a minor. DESPERATE: Disabled Jaden Christians, 18, from Bellville-South. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters However, things changed when he turned 18 and was now deemed to be an adult.

“We were informed that he needed to be put over onto an adult grant. We understood and followed all the procedures,” Doreen explained. “We went with his birth certificate to the Home Affairs Bellville offices, they said they cannot use that and we need to pay R75, so we did, then we had to go to the police station for an affidavit and we did that too. “At Sassa, we were then told we must bring his mommy with us before they can help. I tried to explain that we don’t know where she is, but they wouldn’t listen.

“We even took Jaden with us to show that he cannot walk,” the desperate ou vrou added. Doreen says things have been very difficult for them without Jaden’s grant geld. “I just want them to understand some of our situations. I am not fighting for money that doesn’t belong to him and also it is very difficult to live off my pension alone,” she said.

However, according to a Sassa representative, they have no record of Jaden. “The family has the option of bringing Jaden into the closest office on a Tuesday or Wednesday. “His ID and clinic card must be brought along as well for his disability grant application.