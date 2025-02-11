It looks like Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa are officially dating. Just weeks after being accused of flaunting an alleged affair, the media personality has officially gone public with her romance with celebrity plastic surgeon Monaisa.

But his ex and baby mama, Neema Aloyce, is making it clear that she’s not impressed. Over the weekend, Monaisa gave the people what they’ve been speculating about – confirmation that Minnie Dlamini is indeed “his girl”. Posting about their recent Zimbabwe getaway, Monaisa shared: “I asked my girl to come with me for a business trip, she made it amazing.”

Dlamini, who has kept mum on the romance, hasn’t posted any lovey-dovey snaps on her own page just yet. But Monaisa made sure to tag her as his photographer. This relationship update comes almost two years after Dlamini’s high- profile divorce from TV producer Quinton Jones. While Dlamini and Monaisa are seemingly basking in their romance, Neema Aloyce isn’t letting it slide without comment.

Throwing shade at her ex on Instagram, she posted: “Being cheated on by someone who begged you to be with them and begged you to have a child with them is very confusing. But we leave it to God.” If that wasn’t enough, she followed it up with a Bible verse: “The Lord will fight for you.” While neither Dlamini nor Monaisa has publicly addressed Neema’s accusations, it’s clear there’s more to this love triangle than just Instagram captions.