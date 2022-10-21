Cops are investigating a double murder of two security guards in Samora Machel. The officers were attacked while escorting a vehicle into the area on Wednesday afternoon.

They were shot and killed while leaving the area. Community Policing Forum chairperson Bongani Maqungwana says: “Samora Machel has become a dangerous place and I think the police have exhausted all their resources. “For the past three days, six people have been shot and killed, I would say that four of those cases were skollies who were fighting against each other. However, Wednesday’s incident was different.

ANGERED: CPF’s Bongani “I have been informed that the two gentlemen were in Samora escorting a car, I’m not sure what kind of car. “As they left the area, they were ambushed by unknown suspects.” He has condemned the murders of the innocent officers: “I wish the office of the police minister understands that Samora Machel is under resourced and we would like him to prioritise us.

“We will be penning down our grievances because no one seems to know what is going on. “We are also going to use other avenues such as speaking to the City and provincial commissioner about this.” A resident has likened Samora Machel to war-torn Iraq.

“Every day we hear gunshots, I don’t know what kind of war this is,” she says. “I have never been to Iraq but its description is exactly like our neighbourhood. “We don’t feel safe at all, it doesn’t matter what time of the day it is.

“This place has become scary because sometimes the people who are killed are not skollies.” Police spokesperson colonel Andrè Traut confirms two male security guards, aged 30 and 40 years old, were shot and killed on Wednesday at 2:07pm. POLICE INFO: Andrè Traut “The two male victims were travelling in their security vehicle and as they approached Dumanokwe Road and Weltevrede Parkway Road suspects open fire on them,” he explains.