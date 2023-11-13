Capetonians should have their sunscreen, water and fans nearby as the SA Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of temperatures between 30 and 40 degrees for the metropole and other parts of the province over the next two days. The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRM) advised mense to take precautions to mitigate any potential health and safety impacts from the hot weather.

This includes staying indoors if possible, drinking plenty of water, keeping a close eye on the elderly, persons with serious health conditions and young laaities and making sure pets have access to shady areas and lots of clean water. The City’s advisory comes after SAWS provided information of the weather forecast for Tuesday. “Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Khai-Ma Municipality in the Northern Cape, Matzikama, Cederberg and Bergrivier municipalities in the Western Cape and over the Dawid Kruiper Municipality in the Northern Cape,” the SAWS said.

In Cape Town, the weather will be fine, with a light and variable wind. The weather will be a minimum of 16ºC, and a maximum of 32ºC, and the expected UVB Sunburn Index is “extreme”. The City’s DRM added that high temperatures could also increase the risk of veld or bush fires.

Residents are advised to take the following precautions: – Don’t make fires in the open or leave fires unattended; – Don’t throw cigarette butts out of cars or in the open veld;

– Don’t throw bottles in the veld as they can magnify the sun’s rays and start fires. In the case of a large fire, residents must report it immediately and move away from the area. Any emergency or distress call can be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.