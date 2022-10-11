Shocking video footage of the day that slain showjumper Meghan Cremer was murdered was shown at the Western Cape High Court on Monday. After months of delays in the murder trial of farmworker Jeremy Sias, the footage was finally aired after it was deemed admissible by the judge.

The footage shows Sias leading police to where he dumped Cremer’s body on a veldjie. However, the video quality was so bad that the judge ordered transcripts be handed in instead. Sias is accused of accosting Meghan on August 3, 2021 at the Vaderlansche Rietvlei Stables where she rented a cottage.

Suspect: Farmworker Jeremy Sias faces multiple charges. Picture: Rafieka Williams/Cape Argus Three videos, which include a police interview with Sias before he takes them to the field, were shown but again issues arose when the judge ruled that a transcript be presented due to poor sound quality. In the first video, during an interview, Sias’ answers were nearly inaudible but he can be heard saying that he is aware he is there in connection with a murder case. The second video, where Sias led cops to Cremer, was extremely dark and the sound also bad.

In a third video, Sias is seen leading cops to the veldjie on the farm. The dark footage shows the team walking through dense bushes until Sias points out where he dumped Cremer’s body. As a torch is shone, Meghan can be seen laying on her stomach, fully clothed with her hands tied behind her back with a ribbon.

In the video, an emotional Sias is seen tjanking after showing cops her body, before an officer puts an arm around him. The judge then ruled that transcripts of the first video be handed in as evidence. Two women, who have been identified as Sias’ relatives, were seen in the public gallery on Monday.

It is alleged that Sias attacked Meghan and strangled her to death after stealing various valuables including her laptop, handbag, bank cards and her Toyota Auris. DISCOVERY: Meghan Cremer’s stolen Toyota Auris found He later enlisted the help of Charles Daniels and Shiraaj Jaftha to help sell her car – they were caught with the vehicle. The duo were charged separately as there was no evidence linking them to Cremer’s murder.