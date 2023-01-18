Sheba, the female tiger that has been missing in Walkerville, south of Joburg, was euthanised this morning. Gresham Mandy, from the Walkerville CPF, who has been on the front line of the massive search aimed at capturing the big cat confirmed the sad development to IOL.

He said the feline was killed after it had entered a farm with six dwellings of families living there. It attacked and killed a domestic animal. “On Wednesday morning around 1.55am reports were received of activity on the Arboretum Farm in Walkers Fruit Farms. This location is 2km from where the tiger Sheba was last known to be roaming,” Mandy said. “She had entered a farm area with six dwellings, with families living there. Sheba attacked and killed one of the domestic animals and a call was made for urgent assistance.”

Members of the tracking team responded to the scene and began to track the tiger. The owner of the tiger was present, and the tiger was located near one of the houses on the farm. “Due to the terrain and area, it was not possible to contain her or secure her safely. At 3.45am the decision was made to euthanise her while it was still safe to do so,” Mandy said.

“Unfortunately, at that moment in time, darting her was not an option. Sheba had moved during the night across the hills to the west side of Fruit Farms, bringing her close to livestock and others residents in a more densely populated area. “This was not an easy decision to make at the time and the safety of the community of Walkers Fruit Farms was a priority.” Mandy said updates and information will follow.