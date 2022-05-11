Grassy Park police are appealing for help in solving the murder of a Pelikan Park dad whose body was found floating in Zeekoevlei dam. Months after the horrific discovery, cops say they suspect foul play as the hands of Yaseen Ajouhaar, 42, were handcuffed and his body decomposed.

Colonel Dawood Laing says cops were called to Zeekoevlei on 7 August where Yaseen’s body was discovered by council workers. GRIM: Body was found floating on Zeekoevlei dam “They reported a drowning but when the body was removed, it was found that he had been handcuffed. “His body was badly decomposed and the cause of death was not evident and we are waiting on the post-mortem.

“To date there has been no information about what led up to this but we suspect foul play.” A relative, who asked not to be named, says the father of two was a drug addict for many years but had not been in conflict with anyone. “He often left for certain periods and then came back and was normally fine.

“The last time we saw him was on 25 July and there was no reason for him to stay away. “On 6 October, the detective came to our house and told us about this body and DNA tests were done to confirm his identity. “Until today we have no idea what happened to him but his death was not accidental.”