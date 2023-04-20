A second boy has been shot in Manenberg while playing soccer in the street. The 13-year-old laaitie is recovering in hospital after being struck by a gang bullet before school.

The family of Mustaqeen Barnes gathered at Heideveld Emergency Centre on Wednesday after the shooting saw kids run for their lives as skollies opened fire in Greatfish Avenue. An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, says they watched helplessly as the Grade 8 learner from Phoenix High School collapsed in the front yard of his home as he tried to flee. MAYHEM: Gang terror brought Greatfish Avenue to a standstill. Picture: Leon Knipe “Mustaqeen and the other boys were playing soccer in the street before school like they do every morning,“ says the eyewitness.

“It was just after 7am and all the boys were playing in their school uniforms. “The gangsters just came and started shooting and he ran into the yard where he collapsed. “The Metro Police were there very quickly and sergeant Francois Pentz ran to give him medical care and made sure nobody moved Mustaqeen to make sure the bullet didn’t travel because it was near his spine.

“We could only see that he was shot in the lower back.” Mom Shafieka, 37, says she rushed home from work after receiving the call. “They said he is stable and after x-rays they are taking him to Groote Schuur Hospital to make sure everything is OK.

“I was at work when it happened and he loves playing soccer and is a member of Orient Soccer Club.” MAYHEM: Gang terror brought Greatfish Avenue to a standstill. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson, warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi, says Manenberg police attended the scene at about 7.30am, where they found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. “The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.

“The suspect is yet to be arrested. Manenberg police registered an attempted murder for further investigation.” Last week, 11-year-old Mogamat Nur Debique was struck in the arm when skollies opened fire in Thames Walk as he was playing soccer with his friends in the street. The Grade 6 pupil from Manenberg Primary School spent the first day of the new term in a hospital bed after the bones in his left arm were shattered.