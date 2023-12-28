Grassy Park police are appealing for help in catching a skurk who burgled the Cape Town Islamic Education Centre (CTIEC) and stole electronics worth R100 000. The shocking discovery was made on Tuesday morning when it was found that the skelm had used a metal object and tried to break down several doors at the Masidjul Kareem which is located on the same property.

Shaykh Sayed Ridhwaan says they arrived shortly after 10am and noticed the damaged doors and the mosque ransacked. Grassy Park police are appealing for help in catching the skurk who burgled the Cape Town Islamic Education Centre (CTIEC) and stole electronics worth R100 000. Picture supplied He explains: “We got there at about 10am and we found that the person had used a metal object like a crowbar or screwdriver and damaged all the doors. “On the camera footage, we can see the suspect enter the property at about 1.30am that morning.”

He explains after several failed attempts, the skelm then entered through an aluminium window and accessed the media room. Shaykh Sayed adds: “He popped the window open and got inside where he stole a camera, two laptops, camera lenses and a hard drive. So far we estimate the loss to be about R100 000, but at this stage these are only the items we know of. SHOCK: Shaykh Sayed Ridhwaan. Picture supplied “As we are waiting for police to take fingerprints, we have not yet looked to see what else may be missing. But these stolen electronics are used to capture, record various events as part of our education programmes.

“It’s deeply concerning how some individuals can resort to such despicable acts, especially targeting an educational centre and mosque premises. We ask the public to come forward with info and refrain from purchasing stolen items.” BAD JOB: The skelm left the scene after causing damage. Picture supplied Grassy Park station commander Colonel Dawood Laing confirms they are investigating the incident and says at this stage they have no leads or suspects. Laing says: “The officers attended the complaint at the mosque in 11th Avenue, Eagle Park. As things stand we do not have a suspect identified but I am pleading with the community to come forward with information.