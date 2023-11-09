The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the death of a man who allegedly committed suicide in the holding cells at Manenberg Police Station on Monday. According to a Daily Voice source, cops discovered the man, who was in custody, hanging from the bars on the gate of the holding cell on Monday afternoon.

The anonymous source reveals: “He was arrested earlier in the day on a house breaking and theft case. “He was taken into custody and placed in the transgender holding cells. “Later in the day when they went to check, they found that he had used his jacket and wrapped it around his neck and around the bars of the cell gate and had already passed on.

“The paramedics came and declared him dead. “It is unclear why he did it, but before that he agreed to show officers where he had taken the TV and other items that he had stolen.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the incident and says: “The circumstances surrounding this incident [inquest] cited in your enquiry is now the subject of an IPID investigation”.