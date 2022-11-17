Police are warning mense to be vigilant against cyber crimes as several people have been scammed of hard-earned money through various forms of internet fraud. Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Selvy Mohlala, said this comes after a woman was defrauded by a man she met on social media.

“The warning comes after allegations emerged of a female victim who reportedly met a male friend via social media. “The victim is said to have believed everything the fraudster told her as he sounded legit, and the two became close to a point that he promised to send a gift,” said Mohlala. Later, a woman believed to be an accomplice of the “male friend” allegedly called the unsuspecting victim, claiming to be working for a courier company, reports IOL.

The caller told the woman that she had a delivery for her. “However, for the parcel to be delivered, the victim had to pay upfront an amount of R1 850. Due to excitement, the money was paid. However, the caller [the woman claiming to be from a courier company] called for the second time and further demanded R6 000, of which the victim managed to pay R3 000,” said Mohlala. The victim was shocked when the purported gift was not delivered.