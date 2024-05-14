Cape Town - South Africa’s request for the indication of additional provisional measures and the modification of provisional measures previously prescribed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will be heard on Thursday and Friday. The ICJ made the announcement on Tuesday that they will hold public hearings at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the court, on the request filed by South Africa.

South Africa made the request on May 10 in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel). The hearings are scheduled for Thursday and Friday with oral arguments from South Africa being heard on Thursday, May 16, from 3pm to 5pm. Oral arguments from Israel will be heard from 10am to 12pm on Friday, May 17.

PRESS RELEASE: on 16 and 17 May 2024, the #ICJ will hold hearings on South Africa's request of 10 May for the indication of additional provisional measures & the modification of measures previously prescribed by the Court in the case #SouthAfrica v #Israel https://t.co/SxKCPF0aAx pic.twitter.com/bCf1dKuwrb — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) May 14, 2024 South Africa initially filed an application on December 29, 2023, instituting proceedings against Israel concerning alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (the “Genocide Convention”) in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The application also contained a request for the indication of provisional measures. South Africa requested the ICJ indicate provisional measures in order to “protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention” and “to ensure Israel’s compliance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention not to engage in genocide, and to prevent and to punish genocide”.