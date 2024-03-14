Trailblazing Australian gay soccer player Josh Cavallo has proposed to his partner on the pitch at his club Adelaide United, thanking the team for providing "a safe space in football". The 24-year-old became the world's only top-flight openly gay men's player in 2021, winning plaudits throughout the sporting world and beyond for his decision to come out.

Cavallo popped the question to Leighton Morrell on one knee at an empty Hindmarsh Stadium and posted the images on social media late Wednesday. Starting this year with my fiancée 💍❤️



Thank you @adelaideunited for helping set up this surprise.



You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible. To share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9ThwrN2Yol — Josh Cavallo (@JoshuaCavallo) March 13, 2024

"Thank you Adelaide United for helping set up this surprise," said Cavallo, who has since become a vocal advocate for gay rights. "Your endless support has meant so much to me. You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live every day of my life authentically. "It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started," he added.

Despite football's immense popularity worldwide, only a few footballers have ever come out as gay, mostly after they retired to avoid the prospect of taunts from the terraces.