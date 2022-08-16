The man accused of attacking Intercape bus drivers made his first appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Monday. Unathi Sitsili, 28, was arrested on Saturday in Klapmuts and he faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesman Eric Ntabazalila said: “His appearance follows a spate of shooting of Intercape buses in March and April. “He is charged under Schedule 6 and the State will oppose his bail application. “The accused told his legal aid lawyer that he doesn't have previous convictions and pending cases.

More on this Man bust in Klapmuts for Intercape bus shootings

“His case was postponed to next Monday for bail information.” Police spokeswoman Novela Potelwa said Sitsili was apprehended by a team of detectives within the serious violent crimes unit focusing on transport related violence. “In April, an Intercape bus driven by Bangikhaya Machana was shot at resulting in him sustaining serious injury,” she explained.

“He died three days after the incident in hospital. “Another attack occurred in March where shots were fired at another Intercape bus. The suspect was arrested in Klapmuts in the Cape Winelands during a tracing operation.” She added that the transport violence team is also probing other cases linked to the attacks on Intercape. Intercape stated that there was an attack on 31 July where their driver was shot and critically wounded outside the company’s depot in the most recent shootings.