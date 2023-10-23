A massive search for a missing Macassar boy continued yesterday as police and community combed the area. Mbongi Esau, 9, is yet to be found after he was reported missing on Friday when he and his friends were believed to have gone for a swim in a shallow dam the day before. It is suspected that he drowned and his clothing was apparently found.

Residents say the dam, situated behind the old Macassar Rugby field, is a popular spot where mense catch catfish. Resident Roeleen Abrahams, who is part of the search party, says that they have been searching since Thursday. ON SCENE: SAPS part of the hunt in Macassar. Picture supplied “The police divers were also here to search the dam but there is no sign of him,” she explained.

Mbongi’s mom wasn’t available when the Daily Voice reached out for comment. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed that the search for Mbongi resumed yesterday. “Police divers, K9 and EMS Rescue teams were on scene yesterday to search for the missing nine-year-old Mbongi, who was reported missing by his family early Friday morning after he and friends allegedly went for a swim,” Pojie said.