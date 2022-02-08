A Strand woman recovering from a tragic accident that claimed the life of her husband and two family members, says her suffering has been made worse by her employer who refuses to pay her, or husband’s provident fund and death benefit.

Lauren Carolus, 29, was the survivor of a horrific smash on Baden Powell Drive on 23 October that killed her husband Kurt-Lee, mother-in-law Yolande and four-year-old niece Tara-Lee.

CRASH: Baden Powell Drive

While the call centre agent survived the accident, her pelvic bone was badly damaged and she has been unable to work.

“I cannot go to work, while I also have a young child at home and am still dealing with my loss, but now things are even worse because my employer, Teleperformance, is refusing to pay us any sort of compensation,” Lauren says.

UNWILLING: Teleperfomance in City Centre

“I had 21 days sick leave and six annual leave days but since that has finished, I have been living on unpaid days.

“When I eventually did speak to a few of the managers, they gave me different stories and then they said there was a mistake made with my queries, but they are still not willing to give me proper compensation.

“I feel so heartbroken by all of this because it was a place both myself and Kurt-Lee worked at for years but they are showing no compassion towards us.

“I mean we had to bury three beloved family members at once.”

Lauren says the company, located in Adderley Street in Cape Town, has also failed to provide any compensation for Kurt-Lee who was dismissed prior to the accident.

“Kurt-Lee was serving his last few days because he was supposed to start a new job the Monday before the accident, but they say because he did not pitch for work that is why he was fired.

“They have not given any of his provident fund or the death benefit for his family.

“The death benefit was R250 000 but instead, they have only offered to pay me two days’ leave.”

When the Daily Voice asked manager Elzette Saaiman for comment, she initially said: “I will make contact with the human resources department and get back to you with a response.”

However, the Daily Voice has received no further communication. All phone calls to Elzette and emails to Teleperformance have gone unanswered.

