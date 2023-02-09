Four Correctional Services officials were attacked by a group of inmates at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre who had made weapons out of sharpened objects.

“The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) can confirm a disturbing incident at Drakenstein Correctional Centre, Medium B, where five inmates stabbed four Correctional officials, using self-made sharpened objects.

“This incident happened during unlock time and minimum force had to be used in order to stop the attack,” Nxumalo said.

“All those involved were taken to hospital for treatment.”