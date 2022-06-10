The trial of alleged child killer Mohydian Pangaker will resume on Monday as the law forbids proceedings to go ahead while he is in hospital. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday as lawyers deliberated on whether they could proceed in his absence as the state had brought a cellphone expert to testify on his movements following the disappearance of Tazne Van Wyk, 8.

Pangaker was declared unfit to attend the trial this week after he was moered by members of the Terrible Josters gang on Monday while being transported to court. He arrived at court with visible injuries to his face while blood was seen coming from his ear. In an interview with the Daily Voice, alleged gang member, Bradley Roberts, admitted to being one of the bandiete who moered Pangaker, saying he didn’t like child rapists.

He further said that he bit Pangaker’s ear and ripped it until the blood flowed. Defence lawyer Saleem Halday told the court that Pangaker was receiving medical attention at Pollsmoor Prison and he had received instructions from his client that he could proceed with the trial in his absence on Thursday. However, state prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst said under the Criminal Procedures Act they could not proceed until Pangaker was present, and the matter was postponed to Monday.

Pangaker is accused of kidnapping, raping and killing Tazne, from Ravensmead, in February 2020. He was later arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape and while on his way to Cape Town, he told cops where to find her body in Worcester. Pangaker faces a total of 12 rape charges, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of sexual assault and charges of grooming and sexually exploiting children.