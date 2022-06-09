The trial of alleged child killer Mohydian Pangaker has been put on hold as he recovers in hospital after being moered by a group of bandiete from Pollsmoor Prison. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court yesterday as Pangaker was a no-show for his murder trial.

On Monday Pangaker, 55, arrived at court with visible injuries to his face. Blood was seen flowing from his ear. In an interview with the Daily Voice, alleged Terrible Josters gang member, Bradley Roberts, admitted to being one of the bandiete that moered Pangaker, saying he didn’t like child rapists. BIT EAR: ‘Joster’ Bradley Roberts He further said that he bit Pangaker’s ear and ripped it until the blood flowed.

The judge postponed the trial to Wednesday so Pangaker could receive medical treatment. But yesterday his defence lawyer Saleem Halday said Pangaker was still receiving medical attention at Pollsmoor Prison. According to the medical certificate handed to the judge, Pangaker will only be fit to attend his trial on 13 June.

Halday confirmed that Pangaker had visible blows to his face, possibly fractured ribs and confirmed his ear was bitten off and stitched back. Pangaker is on trial for the rape and murder of Tazne Van Wyk, 8, who was kidnapped from her home in Ravensmead in February 2020. Halday said he had received instructions from his client that he could proceed with the trial in his absence on Thursday.