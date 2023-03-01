Informal vendors at Belhar Mall, previously known as Airport Mall, are facing eviction after they were issued with a letter stating that they needed to evacuate the premises from Tuesday. The eviction notice, issued on January 31 by Silverbird Investments, stated: “All informal trade needs to be suspended as it is a fire, health and safety risk. Informal trade does not form part of our occupancy quota.”

This did not sit well with vendors, many of whom said their business is their brood en botter. Riaan Joshua, who has been trading for over 10 years at the mall, said he is not leaving without a legal fight. “I had my fruit stand all along outside of the premises and I was asked by the managers to start selling inside the premises and I did, but I had to pay a fee of R300 for both my stalls per day and this is what I’m getting,” the father added.

“At times I made niks for the day but I had to pay my fee. “I appointed a lawyer to have a meeting with the manager because I want my side to be heard, so they can’t jaag me away.” EVICTION SAGA: Belhar Mall. Another vendor said she was unemployed until she started selling cosmetics products.

“I have been here since November and moving is going to have an effect on me, because where will I find another spot to sell my products?” She said they’ve been given an extension until March 12. However, Eugene Clark, director for Silverbird Investments, said the stalls had become a safety hazard.