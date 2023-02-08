A blind woman from Wesbank might not have the ability to see, but has been using all her other senses to start a career. Elizabeth ‘Lizzy’ Arends was born blind but she is now a qualified aromatherapist after graduating from the Light and Healing Centre in Plumstead, which teaches blind and partially blind mense the magic touch.

The 57-year-old vrou says it’s never too late to start living your life: “I can’t see but I can distinguish between light and dark. I always had the urge to serve others in a way that is helpful. “I had a stroke previously and I wasn’t able to use my arm, I was in and out of hospital. I attended physio but massage therapy was the only thing that helped me because it is a treatment to heal. WELL DONE: Lizzy Arends shows off her official certificate “I can truly testify that the massage therapy worked wonders, and successfully, and today I can use my arm again.”

Lizzy is now ready to open her own business as a massage therapist. “I always wanted to use another one of my other senses because I use my voice for everything, and now God has made it possible for me as a blind person to help others who have pain by using my ability to touch and feel. “I now want to do it full-time and make it my career.

SKILLED: Lizzy also makes her own kwaai aromatherapy oils “I can make my own oils because the course was not just about massaging but the history behind it, and how different oils work for the body.” Felicity le Roux is a regular client and says getting a massage from Lizzy is “an amazing experience”. HEALING HANDS: Lizzy Arends busy working on a client “Whatever pain I had in my body is gone. I felt like a new person. She did not just give me a massage but it felt like she has healing hands,” Felicity explains.