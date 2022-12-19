Christmas came early for a group of sukkeling pensioners in Lavender Hill when they received a surprise visit from Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Under the banner of the Desiree Ellis foundation, the former footy star handed over food parcels on Saturday afternoon to help spread some Christmas cheer for a project dubbed the Christmas Granny Drive.

The popular soccer coach arrived in Lavender Hill where she met with Mark Nicholson of the Lavender Hill Sports and Recreation Foundation. The group handed out the huge parcels consisting of basic groceries and treats for the ou mense who are battling to get by. “I am also going to Hanover Park, Tafelsig and Riverlands near Atlantis. I call it a Christmas Granny Drive under the foundation to make things a bit easier for them,” Ellis explained.

UNITED: Ellis and Nicholson. Picture: Mahira Duval Nicholson said the recipients are pensioners who are raising their families using their Older Persons government grant. “All of them you will find in our feeding scheme every day, it is very sad to see how the elderly people in our community are sukkeling. “Many of them are raising their grandchildren and children and trying to survive on the Sassa grant.