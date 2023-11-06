A female soccer player from Mitchells Plain is crossing borders after she was signed by a top professional club in Namibia. Zoe de Kock, 18, will be joining the top Ramblers Women’s Football Club and says she can’t wait to make her on-field debut abroad.

The excited teen tells the Daily Voice: “I was scouted by the team while I was playing for my current team, Hotspurs Ladies, and the South Africa U20 team.” Zoe, who started playing at 10 years old in a boys-only team, says she is looking forward to meeting her new teammates. The footballer adds: “I was excited when I found out that I got an opportunity like this. The coaches spoke to me via a Zoom call and they told me about the place, the team and my new teammates.”

NEW BEGINNING: South Africa U20 star Zoe de Kock The Tafelsig High pupil has also received a full scholarship from Ramblers to further her education in Namibia. And she can’t wait to get started, saying: “I’m looking forward to playing there. I just want to go there and do my best and give my all.” The Ramblers compete in the prestigious FNB Women’s Super League and holds the title of Futsal Namibia Champions.

Zoe is expected to arrive in Windhoek by no later than November 8 as the league matches kick off two days later. Her proud ouma, Venitia Paulse, says this is an amazing opportunity for her granddaughter to secure a bright future. PROUD FAMILY: Zoe de Kock, left, and grandmother Venitia Paulse Paulse says: “Despite coming from Tafelsig, I truly believe that this is a good opportunity for her.”

Hafeni Ndeitunga, Technical Director and Head Coach of Ramblers, insists Zoe can look forward to an amazing journey with them. He says: “Zoe will have the opportunity to train and compete at the highest level, enhancing her football skills and knowledge. Zoe will immerse herself in the rich and diverse Namibian culture, broadening her horizons. KANS: Coach Hafeni Ndeitunga “We are pleased to share that Zoe has been awarded a full scholarship.”