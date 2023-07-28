This young soccer star from Kewtown, who beat Covid twice, wants to show off her skills in Europe after she was handpicked to take part in a tournament in Spain. Imaan Alcock, 13, was selected by the BT Football recruitment agency to play in Madrid in April 2024.

The Grade 8 pupil at Rhodes High School is part of the first women’s squad from the Mother City set to leave for the tournament in Europe. “I’m very excited about this opportunity to go and show my talent as it is hard to get an opportunity like this,” Imaan said. PROUD: Mom Munaaz and Imaan She’s had quite the soccer journey, starting at the age of six in the Kewtown United boys’ Under-8 team, then Santos FC’s U10 boys’ side before getting invited for trials by Hellenic FC Girls at the age of 11, where she is currently playing.

Mom Munaaz is proud of her talented daughter, especially after a difficult time during the pandemic. “Imaan had Covid twice, ending up in the ICU in hospital and still she believed one day she will be a professional female footballer,” the mother explained. MATURE: Imaan plays with much older kids However, the footballer and her family need to raise funds for her trip to Spain, which is expected to cost up to R45 000.

“I am humbly asking anyone to help Imaan to get to Spain so that female football can grow,” Munaaz added. Coach Danian Wareley said Imaan is a highly developed player for her age. “She is very mature for her age, the way she holds herself and leads girls older than her. She knows that when she is at training, it is business,” he explained.