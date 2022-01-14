Almost a month after his daughter was brutally killed, an Elsies River father has decided to investigate the murder himself.

Elijah Poole’s eldest child Tiffany van Wyk was shot in the head in the early hours of 19 December 2021.

She went out to look for her young sister when an unknown gunman shot her at the corner of Debden and Balvenie Roads in Epping Forest.

“When that happened, it didn’t take long for us to figure out who the suspect is because she was threatened just about 10 weeks before she was murdered.

“We know the man who said he would kill my daughter and he came and begged us not to proceed with the charges we laid against him as his bail would be revoked.

“We dropped the charges and we didn’t think this would follow.”

SLAIN: Tiffany van Wyk

Elijah has taken his investigation to social media and says: “I need to find those responsible for the death of my daughter.

“I had been calling the investigating officer and gave tip-offs about their whereabouts but I never got anything positive.

“I am left to find the suspects for Tiffany’s murder by myself.”

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says no arrests have been made yet.

“The motive behind the incident is possibly gang related.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]