Cape of Good Hope SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse went beyond the call of duty to see that Rocky, a rescued boxer, spent his short time left on earth doing the things he loved. “I knew it would be one of the most difficult things I would ever do, but I had to honour my word and love Rocky as hard as I could for whatever time he had left,” Pieterse said.

The SPCA obtained a court order in September after Rocky’s owners in Eerste River failed to provide him with proper care. He was admitted to the Animal Hospital in Grassy Park, but was diagnosed with terminal cancer with no hope of recovery. Pieterse then took it upon himself to give Rocky the love that he deserved.

SAD: Pieterse and Rocky This included lots of love, treats and cuddles as well as a trip to the beach, a ride in a car with his head out the window, and even a trip to KFC for some finger lickin’ good chicken. Rocky became too weak to take even a few steps and died peacefully with Pieterse comforting him. Rocky will be cremated, and his ashes will be spread along the beach, a place he enjoyed, Pieterse explains.