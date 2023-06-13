An animal lover will be chaining himself to a dog kennel in the dead of winter to highlight the plight of neglected pets. Jason Hayman, 48, will stay in a kennel for 60 hours to raise awareness for his furry pelle, at the same time raising funds for sterilisation, kos and blankets.

Jason and his wife from Kalbaskraal have been operating Chocolates Angels Animal Rescue for three years, an NPO dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need. IN NEED: Hayman raising awareness and money “In the last two weeks, most of the rescued puppies who have come in have been half frozen to death because a young puppy can’t survive in extreme cold weather,” he said. He will be tethered to a 5-metre dog chain on June 23, starting at 6pm, and ending three days later at 6am at the Chocolates Angels Animal Rescue.

FOR A CAUSE: Jason Hayman He will be surrounded by 15 rescue dogs in the hopes of having kennels donated and raising R1 000 per hour. “I have been sponsored with a mobile toilet for the weekend and between my wife and son, they will bring me food and coffee. A local takeaway is sponsoring us with a meal on Sunday. “I am feeling a bit nervous, I know it is going to be freezing out there but there won’t be any cancellation; whether it rains, snows or hails, it will be epic.”