The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has warned the public about fraudsters using job advertisement websites in its name to obtain personal information from job seekers.
The IEC stated that various adverts are doing the rounds on WhatsApp and social media platforms.
Some adverts claim that the IEC is recruiting for the 2024 national and provincial elections and ask interested persons to provide their personal information.
“Other fake advertisements purport to advertise the Electoral Commission’s recruitment portal,” chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said. He cautions that while the IEC is indeed recruiting for the elections, these phishing sites are not legitimate advertisements.
“Scammers are using fake job postings to take advantage of unsuspecting applicants. No sooner have we had one site shut down, then we receive reports of others.
“I wish to stress that the IEC only advertises its job opportunities on its official social media channels such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, and on its recruitment portal on the official website: www.elections.org.za.
“Any post, message or website that asks you to fill in your personal details as part of an application process, or directs you to any other website, is a potential phishing site,” Mamabolo says..
“We appeal to job seekers to protect themselves by applying for our jobs on our website only. If you’re unsure whether a job advertisement is legitimate, please contact us on one of our social media pages or email [email protected],” he says.