The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has warned the public about fraudsters using job advertisement websites in its name to obtain personal information from job seekers. The IEC stated that various adverts are doing the rounds on WhatsApp and social media platforms.

Some adverts claim that the IEC is recruiting for the 2024 national and provincial elections and ask interested persons to provide their personal information. “Other fake advertisements purport to advertise the Electoral Commission’s recruitment portal,” chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said. He cautions that while the IEC is indeed recruiting for the elections, these phishing sites are not legitimate advertisements. Job scam alert “Scammers are using fake job postings to take advantage of unsuspecting applicants. No sooner have we had one site shut down, then we receive reports of others.