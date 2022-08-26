A woman, who was allegedly raped by a man dubbed the “Ice-Cream Man”, has broken her silence. The 25-year-old victim was at the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where the accused heard that he would remain in the mang after his bail was denied.

According to Hefny Elsaed, 50, the young woman, who was sitting in the public gallery, had “enticed” him with her charm after he caught her stealing money. Presiding Officer Magistrate Masizana read out his affidavit, stating: “The applicant said he couldn’t even remember the complainant’s name but she asked for a job which the applicant reluctantly agreed to. “He said he later noticed that the complainant took some money from the cash box.”

Elsaed stated that when he confronted the complainant she begged him not to go to the cops to report her for stealing. “The applicant said she started brushing his thighs and offered sex to him. She made herself available,” the magistrate read. “At about 6.30pm, the applicant drove the complainant home and gave her R100.”

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Voice outside court on Thursday, the woman denied the allegations and said she was asked by her neighbour if she wanted a job with the ice-cream truck on 15 July. MANG: Elsaed’s bail denied She says the elderly female neighbour was a former employee of the accused. “I needed a job, that is why I moved to Atlantis from the Eastern Cape so when there was an offer I jumped for it,” she says.

“He picked me up around 10am and we drove around selling ice cream and when we were done in Witsand and preparing to go to the coloured areas, he gave me a bottle of Savanna which I drank. “When I finished it, he kept asking why I was still sober, and then handed me a round-shaped chocolate from a clear plastic packet. “I felt weird and told him that I wasn’t feeling well, that is when he laughed at me and kept touching my leg.”

She says at some point she lost consciousness and woke up with Elsaed wiping his penis and they were in Pella near Mamre. “My pants and underwear were below my knees and I felt something was wrong with my vagina, I realised that he raped me while I was passed out. “He then told me that because I have a child, I can’t work for him and he took me back to Witsand and gave me R100.”

Magistrate Masizana said the accused’s version was far-fetched. “The version put forward is a bit disturbing and is unbelievable. “You were in a position of power, to suggest that she (on the first day of work) stole and then brushed your leg is far-fetched.