The suspected serial rapist dubbed the “Ice-Cream Man” will be applying for bail next week. The 50-year-old Egyptian national cannot be named yet because, according to the National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, he didn’t plead yet.

It emerged in court that he had tried to bribe an officer with R10 000 “to make the charges go away”. Ntabazalila explained: “The man appeared at the Atlantis Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning. “He is charged with rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and corruption.

“The charge of corruption relates to his attempt to bribe the investigating officer with R10 000 for the case to be withdrawn. “His case has been postponed until 11 August 2022 for bail application.” MADE APPEARANCE: Atlantis Magistrates’ Court The accused had allegedly been driving into different neighbourhoods targeting young women, promising them jobs in his ice-cream van.

He was arrested on 22 July when a victim pointed him out to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) officer who were conducting a tracing operation in Witsand, Atlantis. Police say when he was arrested, he had another victim in the van along with condoms and date rape drugs. A SAPS media statement which has been circulating since the day of the arrest reads: “The suspect lures young girls, through offering them jobs, and once the woman is in the Kombi, he drives around with them and gives them drinks which are spiked and then rapes them.