A mother, whose two young children died in a fire told shocked community members that she “braaied her sons so she could eat them”. Police said the woman from Grabouw has since been arrested on two counts of murder and is expected to appear in the Grabouw Magistrate’s Court this week.

The harrowing screams of the two little boys, Melokuhle, three, and five-year-old Lolwethu could be heard by helpless residents in the early hours of Friday as their shack burnt. Their mother Nophedi Mbalekwa, 32, was taken into custody for allegedly deliberately setting her shack on fire in the Waterworks informal settlement. Her devastated sister Zandile Nodada tells the Daily Voice: “I was in my shack with my three children when I heard people shouting that there was a fire.

“I woke my children up and we ran out and I noticed that my sister was sitting and watching her shack go up in smoke. “She was too relaxed for someone whose shack was ablaze. “We could hear the children screaming inside the hokkie which was at the time engulfed in flames.

“The neighbours tried to save the kids by opening the zinc sheets on the side but the flames were really big and uncontrollable,” Zandile adds. “So we watched and listened as the children perished inside, helplessly, that was the worst thing I have ever experienced.” She says the shocked community asked the accused about the incident.

“She casually told us that she was braaing the kids so she could eat them. “That was really shocking but we are not that surprised about her murdering her own children,” Zandile explains. “Since she got sick a few months ago, her behaviour changed, she lived for her children but suddenly she started abusing them.

“She would not feed them and would lock them outside the shack and when we gave them food, she would take it and throw it away and beat them for accepting food from other people.” Zandile says she reported her sister to authorities but niks was done about the alleged abuse. “I was told that the kids were safe with their mom and now this. We called the social workers on Friday and told them that she killed her kids,” she adds.

“If they took the kids from her they would still be alive today. “I am so angry, I lost my nephews and my home. I refused to see my sister on Friday because of the rage I feel.” COP VOICE: Novela Potelwa.Picture: Supplied Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says when officers arrived at the scene they discovered the shack was locked and already on fire.