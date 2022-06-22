A Goodwood woman says she has been waiting for over a month for a refund for a fireplace that was never delivered. But according to the Fish Hoek company, their failure to deliver was a result of the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Ausha Saptouw says she ordered the fireplace from Fireplace & Chimney in March and paid the deposit of R13 500. EMPTY: Space dedicated to Ausha’s fireplace “We had some home improvements at our house and I saw the advert on Facebook for a fireplace,” she explains. “I was told to pay a 80% deposit for the fireplace to be installed and the overall cost of the job was around R17 800.

“They said they would come March 28 to install the fireplace but then I started getting messages of the employees having Covid and then I was told there was no stock of the fireplace I ordered. “They suggested another model but that one was also out of stock, so in May I asked for a refund because I had to get a fireplace from somewhere else.” Ausha said she is still waiting for her refund.

“I searched the company on Facebook and found a few posts where people complained they’ve also had the same issue with them while my emails to the owner goes unanswered. “When I ask about my refund, then they say the payment has been loaded and I was promised to get it at the end of May but there is nothing in my account.” The owner of Fireplace & Chimney, Jim Rossouw, admits they dropped the ball on Ausha’s order.