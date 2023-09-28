A Grassy Park woman was set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after she confessed to strangling her bedridden sister to death. Officers got a skrik when the woman walked into the police station and admitted to the murder, before leading officers to their flat in First Road where she left her younger sibling’s body on Tuesday.

According to a neighbour, who asked not to be named, the woman allegedly snapped and could no longer handle the stress of caring for her sussie, Trudy Pheiffer, 53. CLAIMS: A neighbour says the older sister could no longer handle the stress “[The 59-year-old] and Trudy have lived in the flat for two years now. Trudy is bedridden but I am not sure what her illness is,” the neighbour claimed. “[She] has been looking after her sister for years and does everything.

“She works to pay the bills, cleans and cares for her sister but it looked like she snapped and couldn’t take it anymore. “She spoke to me last week and said she couldn’t handle the stress because Trudy didn’t even want to get up to go to the bathroom and may have been depressed,” the 75-year-old added. On Tuesday morning, the neighbour noticed that the windows of the flat had remained closed for most of the day and at some point saw the bathroom window was slightly open.

“I looked through but didn’t see anything and later when I came back, I got a skrik to see the police at the place,” he said. “That is when we found out that Brenda had strangled Trudy, but I do not know if it was in the morning or during the night.” Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing has confirmed the incident, adding: “A 59-year-old female came to the station and reported that she had strangled her sister with a belt.