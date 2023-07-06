Further explicit details were revealed in the Mitchells Plain Regional Court, where former City of Cape Town subcouncil manager Raphael Martin is on trial for the sexual assault and rape of a young girl. The trial, a continuation from his previous appearance in June, was heard in camera with only the victim’s family allowed in court.

Martin was arrested in 2020 after the now 16-year-old girl broke her silence about the sexual assaults that allegedly started she was just nine years old. MATTER: Mitchells Plain Regional Court On Wednesday, the brave meisie told the court that Martin, whom she had considered as an uncle, touched her inappropriately almost every occasion that he could. She said the only time he would not touch her was when there were “too many eyes” around, but she recalled moments where the former uMkhonto we Sizwe comrade touched her private parts while his daughter was sleeping right next to her.

The soft-spoken girl also disclosed details that were not mentioned in her previous statement, saying she started getting flashbacks of certain incidents as she got older and drove past some of the places. The Grade 10 learner recalled eight other times Martin raped her and even bit her genitals. The girl said Martin would also make inappropriate comments about how her chest was “his place” to lie on and how he loved her.

She said on the last occasion, on June 16, 2020, just before Father’s Day, he sexually assaulted her three times. She ended up stabbing him, and opened up about the altercation to her sister and his daughter the next day. The girl told the court that her fear of dividing her family has now become her reality, with relatives choosing sides and some “hating” her and her parents for piemping Martin.