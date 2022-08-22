An e-hailing driver from Strand was swindled out of R9 000 by “a beautiful woman” in the guise of a car salesperson who gave him a private bank account to pay the deposit. Yanga Peter, 22, said a colleague put him in contact with Wendy Sango in May and he met up with her at a petrol station.

Peter said Sango had informed him that she worked for Halfway Toyota in Ottery, and that she would put through an application for a 2019 Avanza SX. “I believed her because it’s easy to believe in a beautiful woman. In June, I got a call back from her to say I have been approved but needed to pay a R9 000 deposit...” he said. POSER: Wendy Sango Peter said he waited for almost three months before finally approaching the dealership in Ottery two weeks ago.

“After a while (she) ignored me, and when I went to the dealership I was told and shown that my finance application was rejected because of my credit score.” The Weekend Argus’s attempts to contact Sango were unsuccessful as calls went unanswered and WhatsApp calls and messages were ignored. Halfway Toyota’s team leader at the Ottery branch, Charmaine Goldman, said that Sango had left the company more than a year ago.