The “strong sex drive” of alleged child killer Mohydian Pangaker took centre stage at the Western Cape High Court on Monday as stories of his former lovers and sexcapades were aired on the stand. The 56-year-old man accused of raping and murdering eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk has so far denied all the charges against him and has now claimed that his own daughter “forced” him to have sex.

The Grade 3 pupil from Eurecon Primary went missing on 7 February 2020 when she was snatched just metres from her home in Clare Street. MURDERED: Victim Tazne van Wyk went missing on 7 Feb 2020 Pangaker’s relatives told cops that he also disappeared at the same time and cops went on the hunt for him. He was later arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape and while on his way to Cape Town he told cops where to find her body.

Tears of disbelief flowed when it was revealed that the body of the eight-year-old meisie was found dumped in a stormwater drain in Worcester. Facing his second day of cross examination after taking the stand in his own defence, Pangaker was dealt blow after blow as State advocate Lenro Badenhorst accused him of lying to the court and blaming the victims. Chuckles were heard in the court room when Badenhorst asked Pangaker how important sex was to him.

This was based on earlier testimony by his ex-wife and daughter that he had a strong sexual appetite. Pangaker explained that sex was something “he must do” and proudly told the court he enjoyed oral sex as he was a man. Pangaker faces an incest charge for having a sexual relationship with his own daughter with whom he fathered a child but told the court “she forced for it”.

In his questioning, Badenhorst revealed that after attacking his daughter, Pangaker came to Cape Town and reunited with a former flame named Elsabe van Houten and together they went on a romantic weekend in Kimberley, while his daughter recovered in hospital. “So what about your daughter? How could you cheat? And what about little Mohydian?“ Bandenhorst asked as Pangaker said he had no answers. DID THE GRILLING: State advocate Lenro Badenhorst It was also revealed that in the days before Tazne disappeared, Pangaker also looked up another old girlfriend and claimed that he was the biological father of her son.

“She even testified that she asked you why after 26 years you wanted a relationship. Was this because of your strong sex drive?” Badenhorst asked. Pangaker denied this, saying he only wanted clarity on paternity. Badenhorst labelled him a liegbek, saying cellphone records proved that on the day Tazne went missing, he was not rushing to get a lift to Port Elizabeth for a job opportunity amid his testimony that he was “in a rush” at the same time the meisie disappeared.