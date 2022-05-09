The man accused of brutally raping and murdering Philippi teen Amahle Quku stunned the Western Cape High Court on Monday when he admitted to the murder. Silence fell over the courtroom as Leonard Mzingeli pleaded guilty to the 17-year-old’s girl’s murder as the much-anticipated trial got under way.

Mzingeli was busted two years ago after the teen’s half-naked body was discovered on a veldjie in Philippi in June 2020. KILLED: Amahle Quku Amahle Quku As residents bayed for the killer’s blood, a riot broke out after it was revealed that a community leader had allegedly handed Mzingeli safely over to police. Angry residents protested in the streets by blocking roads with rubble and burnt tyres and even demolished the community leader’s shack and opened fire on him.

SCENE: 17-year-old Amahle Quku’s body was found in Brown’s Farm, Philippi, in June 2020 He was later hospitalised as residents demanded Mzingeli be handed over to the community. Mzingeli is facing various charges including two counts of rape, murder as well as the rape and attempted murder of Grace Mufadu, 27. The brave survivor came forward after Amahle’s death and told the Daily Voice how Mzingeli brutally raped her, stabbed her and slit her throat, and left her for dead, about a year before Amahle’s death.

Standing in the dock on Monday, Mzingeli pleaded not guilty to raping the two women, as well as for the attempted murder charge for Grace. Regarding Amahle’s murder, the judge had to ask Mzingeli to repeat his plea after he whispered: “Guilty”. However, he did not offer the court a plea explanation, and no details of the murder from his viewpoint have been heard as yet. Shortly after entering his plea, Grace took the stand but broke down in the dock when she finally came face to face with her attacker.

Grace, the state’s star witness, revealed details of the vicious attack in October 2019 which left her hospitalised for several days. BRAVE SURVIVOR: Mufadu, 27 BREAKTHROUGH: Mzingeli busted She said she first saw the accused when she went to the shop. He greeted her, then later that night he allegedly attacked her with a knife while she was walking on her own. Speaking outside court, Amahle’s mother Mandulele, 50, said she was glad to hear Mzingeli finally admitted to the murder but says the confession came as a surprise.