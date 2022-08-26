Murder accused Jeremy Sias says despite being gesuip on the day he stole the vehicle of slain showjumper Meghan Cremer, he was able to guess the pin codes of her bank cards to steal her money. This was heard at the Western Cape High Court yesterday as Sias underwent cross examination by State advocate Emily van Wyk in an ongoing “trial within a trial” to determine the admissibility of police notes when Sias pointed out the body to cops.

According to the indictment, Meghan was accosted by Sias on 3 August 2019 at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables where she rented a cottage. STRANGLED:Caption: Meghan Cremer It is alleged that he attacked her and strangled her to death after stealing her laptop, handbag, bank cards and Toyota Auris. He later enlisted the help of Charles Daniels and Shiraaj Jaftha to help sell her car and they were caught with the vehicle.

The duo have been charged separately as there was no evidence linking them to the murder. Sias pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, robbery, theft and defeating the ends of justice. Responding to questions, Sias told the court that after work on 3 August he left the farm and went to a local shebeen where he drank about five Black Label beers and while walking to buy his dog food, he discovered Meghan’s car.

WITHDRAWAL: Used stolen cards He says he found Meghan’s bag on the passenger seat and went through it and found her bank cards. “So you were drunk, you knew it was her car and how did you know her pin? So you just assumed?” Van Wyk asked. Sias replied: “It was her ID number. When I get a bank card I use my birthdate. I tried a few cards but there was a specific card that worked and I withdrew R500 and I went home.”