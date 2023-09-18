A nine-month pregnant woman wants Steers in Maitland to pay for her medical costs after she allegedly got food poisoning from eating a “raw Wacky Wednesday burger”. The vrou says she’s had an “easy” pregnancy, until last week when she ate the burger, and she’s now paaping.

The 29-year-old from Ysterplaat says two weeks ago, she was uitgehonger and the closest place to get a quick dite was Steers in Maitland. BLOODY: The ‘Raw Wacky Wednesday burger’ from Steers. Picture supplied “We went through the drive-through and got our food in less than half a minute, I still thought this is good service,” she told the Daily Voice. However, when Kim, who asked not to reveal her full name for safety reasons, and her mom got home and bit into the burger, she got a lelike surprise.

“I took a bite and it was raw, as in very red; there was blood but by then I already digested most of the burger,” she says. ‘VIOLENTLY SICK’: Kim, 29, from Ysterplaat. Picture supplied “So I immediately started panicking because I am 36 weeks pregnant, on my last, and I know how dangerous it can be for my unborn baby. “I started getting cramps and pains in my stomach and my temperature was 39 degrees,” Kim adds.

“I went to have myself checked out the next day and was told I have mild food poisoning symptoms.” She reported it to Steers, but instead of trying to assist with medical help, she says the manager offered her another meal worth R80. “They phoned to check up how I was, but to offer a burger is a slap in the face.

“To think they put my baby at risk and all they offered is another burger,” she added. She now wants the company to take responsibility for giving her food poisoning and to cover her and her baby’s medical bills. Kim’s mom Michelle van Niekerk says the fast food giant brushed them off. “The incident was handled too lightly by Steers. My child got violently sick, throwing up and having a fever.

"She has barely eaten since last week and now suffers from anxiety," she adds. When the Daily Voice reached out to Steers Maitland last week Thursday, a manager who identified herself as Thandisa said she was aware of the incident but advised that her general manager would comment. Later that day, the general manager who identified herself as Christine claimed that she was under the impression that it was the customer calling and claimed she wasn't "qualified enough" to deal with the media.