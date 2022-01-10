A Grassy Park family was left naar after they found a spicy kakkerlak in their takeaway biryani on Friday.

Amirah Matthews, 16, said she ordered a kilo of the rice dish from local restaurant Saleh BBQ through the Bolt food app at 2pm, but when they sat down to eat at home they made a shocking discovery.

“I dished food for my mother and my pa. While I was having some, so I saw this small, black, dead cockroach in the food,” she explains.

NAAR: Spicy cockroach in Amirah Matthews’ food. Picture supplied

“It must have been made with the rest of the food because it was covered in spices, so it could not have just crawled in while it was being packaged or anything like that.

“I called the restaurant and the owner just said the shop is very busy and he cannot talk now.

“At about 2.30pm, I took an Uber to the place and showed him the cockroach and then he first said he would replace the food but I said no, I wanted my R150 back.

“He then said he can only give me R145 because the rest of the money was for Bolt, but I told him that had nothing to do with me and I wanted my R150.

“He then took the food away, but then he came back and just threw the R150 over the counter.”

The teen adds that she won’t be ordering from Saleh BBQ any more.

COMPLAIN: Saleh BBQ eatery. Picture: Google Maps

“It was not always my favourite but because we are not mobile and it is close to where we stay, we have ordered food from them before.

“After this whole thing, though, we will never eat there again and the worst part is that they did not even give us any sort of reason or try to make an excuse.”

When the Daily Voice contacted the restaurant, an employee said the owner was not available for comment.

