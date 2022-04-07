A Lotus River dog owner gave up her German Shepherd because of the gang war in the area.

Zainab De Long says she took her three-year-old dog Storm to the Animal Welfare Society of SA to put him up for adoption.

“I moved into the area with two German Shepherds and a Collie mix.

“The two German Shepherds were stolen within a few days and when we found them they were in bad shape,” she explains.

“Whenever there were loud bangs such as fireworks or cars backfiring, they would be so shaken and run wild to the point that the other ran away but Storm remained.

“It is now two years after they were stolen and Storm reacted like he was still traumatised.

TRAUMATISED: Storm

“My daughter would tell me how he would try to jump over the fence to run away from home because of the fireworks or gunshots.

“Lately there have been a lot of shootings and we are right next to the flats where the gunfire is. Two weeks ago I had to make a tough decision and surrendered my dog.

“I had to give him up, I didn’t want to do that.

“I have been crying since I gave Storm up for adoption.

“He is such a love bug and I want him to find a good home where he will be shown love and where he won’t fear anything,” Zainab explains.

Animal Welfare Society’s spokesperson Allan Perrins has confirmed they have the dog and are waiting for someone to adopt Storm.

