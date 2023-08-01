An angry Mitchells Plain mother says her 15-year-old son is at home after he received a transfer letter and after being suspended from his school without her knowledge. Nazreen Williams said her son, a Grade 10 learner at Darul Arqam Islamic High School in Eastridge, received the letter with his report at the start of the second term.

While the letter states that the laaitie is being transferred “at the parents’ request”, Nazreen claims she knew niks about it and was even more shocked when she was told about her son’s behaviour. “When school opened after the holidays, I sent him back like normal and they had him sit in the office the whole day,” the mom told the Daily Voice. “My son came home and said I need to go to school and I went the following

Friday where I met with the deputy principal and HOD. They had a lot of stories which did not make sense. They claim he is disruptive but he wasn’t once suspended or appeared in front of the governing body,” she added. Nazreen said the allegations made against her child was that he was bunking, skipping detention, fighting and being a bully – which her son denies. “The transfer letter states [it was granted at] the parents’ request, but I knew nothing of it. I am at every parent meeting and was never informed anything about his behaviour.

“He is at home now. Where do I find a school for him at this time of the year?” she added. SPOTLIGHT: Darul Arqam Islamic High School in Eastridge When the Daily Voice contacted the school, the principal said that during 2022, the boy continuously contravened the school learner code of conduct. “There were various forms of communication regarding this to the parents from the side of the school. At the beginning of this school year, on 19/01/2023, the parents signed a final warning which we have on record.