An alleged skollie accused of mercilessly shooting and killing Mitchells Plain mom Denushe Witbooi has denied all the charges against him in the Western Cape High Court. Dillo Claasen, an alleged member of the Ghetto Kids gang, was arrested for the brutal murder of the 24-year-old nursing student in front of her relatives and friends as she sat in her sister’s car.

More than three years after the devastating shooting which left a seven-year-old boy without a mother, Claasen, along with two fellow gang members Adrian Hendricks and Leeroy Wilson, went on trial yesterday. The trio face 12 charges relating to three different shootings where they are accused of killing three people including Denushe. NURSING STUDENT: 24-year-old Denushe Witbooi. Picture supplied According to the indictment their reign of terror stretched from January 2017 until they were busted for Denushe’s murder in August 2019.

At the time, her family revealed that Claasen was known to Denushe and while sitting in her older sister’s car, they approached the occupants at a winkel in Klipspringer Street where they flashed their firearm and asked for a cigarette. Claasen allegedly took the entjie and walked away but in a surprise move turned around and approached the vehicle again, shooting Denushe in the head. Her frantic sister drove home while the young mom died on the backseat of the silver Chevrolet Spark.

First in the witness stand was her sister’s boyfriend, Achmat Cupido, who told the court that he was inside the car when Denushe was shot. TRAGEDY: Denushe died in the backseat of Chevrolet Spark He revealed that Denushe and Claasen’s girlfriend, only known as Zoe, were best friends and that Denushe’s parents helped Zoe to look after her two children who were fathered by Claasen. Speaking outside court, Denushe’s dad Gordon said they were happy the trial was finally under way.

“It was never about the cigarette, he just shot her for no reason,” says Gordon. “We are still struggling and her son is 10 now and we have adopted him. “After a year of pre-trials, we are happy that the trial has started and we just want justice for Denushe.