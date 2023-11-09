A man accused of killing his girlfriend’s two toddler children has denied the charges and claimed that he loved them. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday as murder-accused Derick Kalmeyer, 54, returned for the second day of his trial.

Kalmeyer is accused of stabbing three-year-old Faith Adams to death and throwing her 18-month-old brother, Conroy, through a window in May 2019. FLUNG OUT WINDOW: 18-month-old Conroy. He faces two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of resisting arrest, and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. On Monday, the children’s mother Frizaan relived the horrific attack and told the court that Kalmeyer had initially threatened her and her children with a crowbar.

During cross-examination, defence Advocate Bash Sibda put it to Frizaan that his client had no reason to kill the children. Sibda said: “My client says that he had no reason to want to kill the children because he loved them. He says that he doesn’t know what happened after he left the property as anyone could have come onto the premises.” Sibda also claimed that the children’s biological father was jealous of Kalmeyer and that there was “bad blood”.

STABBED TO DEATH: Three-year-old Faith. Constable Edwin Kobe also took the stand and told the court how he was left traumatised after seeing little Conroy gasping for air as he fought for his life. The cop from Vredenburg Police Station said on 1 May 2019, he was busy patrolling when he received a call for help about a fight at the house. He said when he arrived, Kalmeyer’s sister rushed towards him for help as they showed him Conroy lying on the floor. He found the child was still breathing and called for an ambulance.

Next, the sister showed him Faith’s body and he said the little girl was covered in blood after she had been stabbed. Kobe also said that while en route to the crime scene, he noticed a man walking in the street but did not think anything of it but after Kalmeyer’s arrest, he realised it was the same person. Sibda launched a scathing attack on the cop, accusing him of falsifying evidence to place Kalmeyer near the crime scene.